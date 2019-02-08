Menu
FOR SALE: Frank Petschauer, the owner of the Kuttabul Hotel, is selling up after six years.
FOR SALE: Frank Petschauer, the owner of the Kuttabul Hotel, is selling up after six years. Caitlan Charles
Hotel owner started from scratch, now he will move on

Caitlan Charles
by
7th Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:48 PM
SIX years ago, when Frank Petschauer purchased the Kuttabul Hotel, it was a shell of its current self.

The doors had been closed for four months and it was "basically a shipwreck".

But now, the hotel has become a lively gathering place for travellers and the community, offering a welcoming atmosphere for the whole family.

Mr Petschauer has had two business partners since he purchased the pub, Gavin 'Butto' Butlin and Paul Mcfarlane, who he credits as a big influence on where the hotel is today.

"I hope the next person keeps going ahead further and making it bigger and better, it's got the potential to do whatever you want to do with it because of the size of the property," he said.

 

Inside the Kuttabul Hotel.
Inside the Kuttabul Hotel. Caitlan Charles

"I started selling out of eskies, there was no cold room, the kitchen was not there and within six to 12 months, we had everything up and pumping."

The hotel has become the home of Bullarama, Bikes and Blues, car shows and more.

But now, as the sole owner of the hotel, Mr Petschauer has decided he is ready for his next adventure.

"After six years, I've got another few ventures that I want to do," he said. "I take pride in starting something from nothing and making it something."

The venue currently offers free barn hire, free camping, many popular events and has regular visitors who always call in for a beer.

The long lease on the Kuttabul Hotel is for sale for $295,000. Phone Frank on 0411 877 158 for more details.

