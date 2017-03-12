Popular local pub booms after big $100K revamp

AT A time when businesses throughout the region are struggling to stay afloat, Calliope's Railway Hotel and Motel is going ahead in leaps and bounds.

The pub's assistant manager Ron Brown said that thanks to new improvements, Calliope's growing population and partnerships with local community groups, the watering hole was "pulling figures (similar) to what it was during the boom".

"The owner is spending money on the hotel when others might not be able to and he's spending that money on employing locals," Mr Brown said.

"Trade is going well (despite) the other places that I know aren't doing well."

Mr Brown said the Railway Hotel and Motel had recently reopened its public bar after more than $100,000 was spent fixing it up.

"We've also got a brand new pokie room and then there are plans for a bit of facelift for the front and beer garden," he said.

"You only get once chance with customers so you've got to give them a good experience so hopefully they come back and become repeat customers.

"I think we give people an experience they like...we've got a great chef and we try to cater to all sorts of people and families."

Mr Brown said there was a steady flow of people coming through the doors during the week, with plenty more turning up over the weekend.

He said the pub's connection and support of the Calliope Roosters and Calliope Rotary was in part responsible for its recent successes.

The Railway Hotel has also focused on putting on live bands at the weekend.