TILT TRAIN: City of Rockhampton.
HOT TRACKS: CQ-bound tilt train delayed by heatwave

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Dec 2019 6:30 PM
TEMPERATURES were so high today that a tilt train bound for Central Queensland was delayed over fears the tracks could buckle in the extreme heat. 

At 1pm, Queensland Rail deemed it was too hot for the North Coast Tilt Train to make its way to Rockhampton.

As a precaution, the Tamarree to Parana section of the line was temporarily closed.

Chief executive Nick Easy said extreme heat can cause tracks to expand, which can lead to track buckling and other defects.

"Queensland Rail closely monitors rail infrastructure and when the outside temperature exceeds 40 degrees and the rail temperature exceeds 60 degrees, speed restrictions are put in place to ensure our services can operate safely," he said.

Passengers were stuck at the Nambour station, but had the option of staying on-board the air-conditioned train.

Longstanding records for the hottest December day were broken at five Queensland towns today - including Nambour.

The mercury hit 40.8C at Nambour, breaking a record of 40.5C set in 1975.

Buses were arranged for passengers, but they were not required because the line reopened at 2.50pm.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers affected by this unplanned disruption," Mr Easy said.

