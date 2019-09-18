HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping
SPRING means the start of magpie season when the birds become protective around their eggs or young.
Some magpies may swoop people entering the nesting territory.
It is a serious offence to harm or interfere with native Australia birds.
Below are the magpie swooping hot spots around the region as listed by the Gladstone Regional Council.
Gladstone
Gladstone Pump Track — Hanson Road, Gladstone
Opposite Gladstone Cinema Car Park — Dawson Rd, Gladstone
5 Park St, West Gladstone
Boyne Island
Boyne Island Library — Wyndham Avenue, Boyne Island
Tannum Sands
Goodstart Early Learning Centre — 2 Parkside St, Tannum Sands
Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club — Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands
Garnet Park, Tannum Sands
Booth Avenue between John Street and Salmon Street intersections, Tannum Sands
Curlew Park, Latrobe Street, on pathway in front of Curlew Park, Tannum Sands
Clinton
Corner of Carinya Drive and Keppel Avenue, Clinton
Callemondah
Corner of Hanson and Red Rover Roads, Callemondah
To report magpies swooping click here.