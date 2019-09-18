HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping

SPRING means the start of magpie season when the birds become protective around their eggs or young.

Some magpies may swoop people entering the nesting territory.

It is a serious offence to harm or interfere with native Australia birds.

Below are the magpie swooping hot spots around the region as listed by the Gladstone Regional Council.

Gladstone

Gladstone Pump Track — Hanson Road, Gladstone

Opposite Gladstone Cinema Car Park — Dawson Rd, Gladstone

5 Park St, West Gladstone

Boyne Island

Boyne Island Library — Wyndham Avenue, Boyne Island

Tannum Sands

Goodstart Early Learning Centre — 2 Parkside St, Tannum Sands

Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club — Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands

Garnet Park, Tannum Sands

Booth Avenue between John Street and Salmon Street intersections, Tannum Sands

Curlew Park, Latrobe Street, on pathway in front of Curlew Park, Tannum Sands

Clinton

Corner of Carinya Drive and Keppel Avenue, Clinton

Callemondah

Corner of Hanson and Red Rover Roads, Callemondah

To report magpies swooping click here.