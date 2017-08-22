Hot snap sees snakes slither in

A GLADSTONE man whose favourite hobby involves searching for snakes and releasing them in the wild, has linked the arrival of bushfire season with the increasing number of everyone's favourite slithering reptile.

Ashley Roberts, a Rio Tinto Yarwun fitter and turner by trade, spends a large portion of his time coming to the rescue of those who find snakes in and around their homes.

Mr Roberts explained the "cycle of snake spottings”, saying as temperatures heat up, the occurrences of bushfire increase, bringing fleeing snakes with it.

"The growing number of snakes people see isn't directly caused by bushfire season, but it is a kind of domino effect,” Mr Roberts said.

"If bushland near your home catches fire, then the snakes' homes disappear and they're forced to move into nearby properties.”

Snakes don't technically hibernate, but their movements do become noticeably slower in the colder time of year.

"Now they're hungry and they're chasing feed,” Mr Roberts said.

Mr Roberts said he usually had about one call a week during winter and as many as three a day in the warmer months.

Mr Roberts explained properties most at risk of being visited by snakes were the untidy ones.

"To avoid drawing snakes to your home, make sure your yard is nice and neat and tidy. Avoid having leaking taps because it attracts rodents like rats and geckos, which attracts snakes,” he said.

In cases where people do find snakes in or around their residences, it is recommended they call a licensed snake catcher immediately while trying to keep the snake in sight.

"Stay away from it ... as far as you can, and lock your pets up, but keep an eye on it because if someone calls me and then it slithers away, finding it is extremely difficult,” Mr Roberts said.

While the snake catcher said he felt confident in his abilities to catch and release the reptiles, he said he charges per visit.

"I don't want to waste someone's time and money trying and possibly failing to locate the snake ... so keep it in your vision and then I'll get it and relocate it to a more suitable area, out near Calliope where they can have food, shelter and a happy life and where they're very unlikely to see another person,” he said.

Mr Roberts told The Observer he hadn't been bitten by a snake yet and wasn't planning on it either.

"Venom can stay in your system for the long term and cause all kinds of health problems down the road, long, long after you received the bite,” he said.

"The only people that get bitten by snakes are the people that try to kill them or milk them. There's obviously exceptions for when people accidentally step on them or like when that child got bitten, but it's rare.”

If you suffer a snake bite stay as still and calm as possible. Apply a compression bandage to the bite and wrap it up and down the area as much as the length of the bandage will allow.

"It'll double or even triple your time to get to the hospital ... also make sure you don't wipe away or suck out the venom. That's a myth,” Mr Roberts said.

"The biggest thing is to stay calm ... if you stress, your heart pumps faster and so the venom moves around faster.”