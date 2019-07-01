HOT ROD SHOW: Classic and muscle car display in Calliope

HOT RODS: Bryanna Box at last year's Run In The Sun show at Calliope.

HOT RODS: Bryanna Box at last year's Run In The Sun show at Calliope. Matt Taylor GLA070718CARS

REVHEADS, start your engines.

A variety of classic cars will be on show at the Run in the Sun event at the Calliope River Historical Village this Saturday.

The event is run by Reef City Rod and Customs for close to 12 years.

Member Donna Radford said pre-1978 classic cars and American muscle cars would be featured at the show.

"It's also a weekend camp-out for fellow hot-rod enthusiasts,” Ms Radford said.

While registrations for the camp out have already closed, hot-rod enthusiasts can still feature their car if they arrive at 12pm before gates open.

"Anyone is more than welcome with their car for the day,” Ms Radford said.

"We have to try to have everyone parked up ready for the public to come in at 1pm.”

Cars from the Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and other car clubs in Gladstone will be on display for the public.

When asked about the source of an enthusiast's passion for classic cars, Ms Radford attributed a vast range of reasons.

"I guess everyone's got a little bogan in them,” she said.

"With some people, the passion is always there all the time.”

Ms Radford also said some people don't develop their passion until they're up close and personal with a classic car or hot rod.

"I think everyone's got a bit of a hot rod (fascination) in them - they like seeing old cars made in to hot rods.”

There will be four awards presented on the day - People's Choice, Entrant's Choice, Children's Choice and Sponsor's Choice.

"With the people's choice, everyone gets a voting slip as they walk in and they pick the best car they like,” Ms Radford said.

There are also plenty of other activities to keep spectators occupied at the show - such as live music, the Clyde Hotel Bar, food and trade displays.

"There will be the Shannon's Big Rig - people love that,” Ms Radford said.

The Big Rig will feature a full-scale racing simulator and information about insurance provided by Shannon's.

For children, there will be a jumping castle and colouring-in competition.

Spectators are also welcome to embrace the rockabilly aspect of hot rods by dressing up for the show.

Entry is $5 for adults and kids under 12 can enter for free.

For more information, visit Run in the Sun's event page on Facebook.