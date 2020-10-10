HOT PROPERTY: Top 8 homes for sale in Gladstone

IF YOU are in the market or simply using your free time to window shop for homes, we’ve got your back.

Here are eight homes currently on the market in Gladstone that are worth a look.

30 Brendonna Road, Calliope, Qld 4680

With 10 acres, four bedrooms and two Double Bay sheds, this Calliope property is ideal for those wanting to start their very own hobby farm.

Elders Real Estate agent Luke Watts said this property would not last long.

It is listed for $355,000.

30 BRENDONNA ROAD, Calliope, Qld 4680

130 Flora Drive, Beecher, Qld 4680

This classic Queenslander home is nestled among seven acres. Built in 2005, the home features wraparound verandas, french doors and claw foot bathtubs.

It is perfect for those who want a country lifestyle.

Under auction.

130 Flora Drive, Beecher, Qld 4680

3 70 Off Lane, South Gladstone, Qld 4680

This fully airconditioned two-bedroom cottage is perfect for those wanting to invest or looking for their first home.

Listed for $195,000, the home comes with a fully timber fenced yard, double carport and loads of storage.

3 70 OFF LANE, South Gladstone, Qld 4680

If the beach is more your style, check out these properties at Agnes Water.

16/4 Ocean Beach Drive, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

This beach hut features three beds, two baths and open plan living. It is listed for $295,000.

16/4 Ocean Beach Drive, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

406 Anderson Way, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

This designer home features king-sized bedrooms, wide verandas and polished timber floors. It is listed for $445,000.

406 Anderson Way, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

116 Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

This four bedroom home features ocean views on eight acres. It is listed for $379,000.

116 Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

We’re going back to the country for these ones.

235 Fire Creek Road, Raglan, Qld 4697

This Raglan property is a situated on 265 acres. This four bedroom, three bathroom and four garage home is listed for $700,000.

235 Fire Creek Road, Raglan, Qld 4697

Address available on request, Miriam Vale, Qld 4677

Located 6km south of Miriam Vale, this home was restored to its former glory as an original Kiora homestead. The home has been modernised and is now a lovely Queenslander.

It is listed for $319,000.