HOT PROPERTY: Rainbow home up for auction sure to attract interest

A “TRULY unique” Agnes Water home will go up for auction next month and is sure to attract interest for its vibrant and colourful design.

Labelled the “Rainbow Retreat” by its current owners, the home at 20 Joseph Banks Bvd features an interior of bright pink, orange, blue and green walls with furniture and decorations to match.

The exterior matches its surroundings – a beachy holiday home with timber features and a large veranda overlooking gardens and bushland.

The home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two carport.

The listing, advertised by PRDnationwide Agnes Water’s Tim Lawry, states the home is positioned on an elevated lot with full front and back verandas and outdoor living areas.

“Sitting on the veranda you can easily listen to the surf crashing on the nearby Agnes Surf Beach, which is a short stroll across the road down a rainforest lined walking path,” the listing states.

The loungeroom is home to a built-in aquarium which is plumbed and wired for “ease of use”.

The four bedrooms upstairs each overlook a veranda with built-in wardrobes.

“Downstairs is a second lounge and media room, and an extra bedroom and bathroom, perfect for a granny flat or Air BnB rental or teenager’s retreat,” the listing states.

“The double garage has a built in workshop area and it opens up into another huge entertainment area complete with its own pool table.

“The property is currently fully furnished, ready to capture the holiday letting market or to move into straight away.”

The auction will began at 12pm on February 15. For information phone Mr Lawry at 0428565626.