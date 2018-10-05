Menu
The beach house has charm. REA
HOT PROPERTY: Peek inside beautiful blue beach house

Hannah Sbeghen
5th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
AGNES Water man Matthew Gregg is an expert at staying on holiday with a number of stunning holiday homes under his belt.

The holidaymaker is now hoping to hook a buyer for his classic blue beach house at Agnes Water.

Seven years ago Mr Gregg sold his 9-5 Rockhampton electrical business and decided to go on a permanent holiday.

He hasn't looked back.

 

ON THE MARKET: Beachside property 39 Beach Houses Estate Rd is up for grabs. REA

The idyllic holiday house at 39 Beach Houses Estate Rd could now be yours after Mr Gregg decided to put it on the market for $679,000.

A stone's throw from the beach, the blue beach house is in a gated estate and features an open deck and a bedroom with a balcony and spa.

There is even room for your tinnie in the double lock-up garage.

Mr Gregg said he owned a number of properties at Agnes Water and doesn't have any plans to relocate.

"I've owned holiday homes in Agnes Water for 20 years," Mr Gregg said.

 

Blue beach house REA

"Agnes Water is home to the most northern surf in Australia and I love surfing.

"I spend four months of the year at Mt Bulla at the ski field and eight months in Agnes Water.

"I ski in winter and surf in summer. I am always on holiday."

Mr Gregg said he bought the house for its classic beach-house appeal.

Sales agent Gordon Christian from PRD Nationwide is marketing the property and said now was the perfect time to nab a holiday house at Agnes Water.

 

Blue beach house REA

"This estate is a popular spot for people from Gladstone," Mr Christian said.

"Many people in Central Queensland will have memories of holidaying in this spot.

"It has one of the best holiday occupancies in Agnes Water."

Mr Christian said the estate was also home to luxury beach houses worth over $2million.

"The price on this beach house is very affordable."

