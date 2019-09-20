HOT PROPERTY: ‘Old Tannum’ beach shack for sale

HOT PROPERTY: 6 Gwen St, Tannum Sands was one of the original beach shacks from Old Tannum.

AMANDA Clark took a stroll down memory lane when she visited 6 Gwen St during an open home inspection.

The house was the beach shack she used to holiday in as a child in the 70s.

“It was a lot different then,” Ms Clark said.

“There were spare blocks beside it and lots of kids around then.”

Ms Clark’s grandmother was the owner of the property, one of the original “Old Tannum” beach houses.

The house has been significantly renovated since the Clark family owned it.

Ms Clark said there used to be a toilet out the back and a shower out the front, however the original floorboards were still in place.

“It’s beautiful and you’ve got a beautiful view of the water,” she said.

“You’re really not far from the water.”

In fact it’s around a 600m walk to the Tannum Sands Surf Club.

Ms Clark said a lot of the owners of the other “Old Tannum” beach shacks had sold their homes due to cyclones in the late 60s — especially those on the beach front.

“A lot are kicking themselves that they did sell,” she said.

The house includes airconditioning, open plan kitchen, dining and living rooms, three spacious bedrooms and undercover outdoor living areas.

Ms Clark said she was pleased with how the house had been renovated since the 70s.

“It’s like a painting walking into the house,” she said.

“They’ve done a beautiful job.”

The house is listed for sale at $449,000 through ­­RE/MAX Energy Tannum Sands.