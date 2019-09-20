Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT PROPERTY: 6 Gwen St, Tannum Sands was one of the original beach shacks from Old Tannum.
HOT PROPERTY: 6 Gwen St, Tannum Sands was one of the original beach shacks from Old Tannum.
Property

HOT PROPERTY: ‘Old Tannum’ beach shack for sale

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMANDA Clark took a stroll down memory lane when she visited 6 Gwen St during an open home inspection.

The house was the beach shack she used to holiday in as a child in the 70s.

“It was a lot different then,” Ms Clark said.

“There were spare blocks beside it and lots of kids around then.”

Ms Clark’s grandmother was the owner of the property, one of the original “Old Tannum” beach houses.

6 Gwen St, Tannum Sands was one of the original beach shacks from Old Tannum.
6 Gwen St, Tannum Sands was one of the original beach shacks from Old Tannum.

The house has been significantly renovated since the Clark family owned it.

Ms Clark said there used to be a toilet out the back and a shower out the front, however the original floorboards were still in place.

“It’s beautiful and you’ve got a beautiful view of the water,” she said.

“You’re really not far from the water.”

In fact it’s around a 600m walk to the Tannum Sands Surf Club.

Ms Clark said a lot of the owners of the other “Old Tannum” beach shacks had sold their homes due to cyclones in the late 60s — especially those on the beach front.

“A lot are kicking themselves that they did sell,” she said.

6 Gwen St, Tannum Sands is right near the beach.
6 Gwen St, Tannum Sands is right near the beach.

The house includes airconditioning, open plan kitchen, dining and living rooms, three spacious bedrooms and undercover outdoor living areas.

Ms Clark said she was pleased with how the house had been renovated since the 70s.

“It’s like a painting walking into the house,” she said.

“They’ve done a beautiful job.”

The house is listed for sale at $449,000 through ­­RE/MAX Energy Tannum Sands.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: Epic weekend of music, events in region

    premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Epic weekend of music, events in region

    News FROM a music festival to touring artists and a cabaret show, it’s an epic weekend for live music and entertainment in the Gladstone Region.

    Man fined $1200 for high range drink drive on Hanson Rd

    premium_icon Man fined $1200 for high range drink drive on Hanson Rd

    News A GLADSTONE man had six vodka orange juice drinks before he was intercepted by...

    ‘Essential’ CCTV database launched by police

    premium_icon ‘Essential’ CCTV database launched by police

    News CCTV footage has proven to be invaluable to Gladstone Police in catching offenders...

    FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    premium_icon FIRE IN THE DEEP: Frightening stories from Deepwater

    News Firefighters relive bushfire emergency in new video.