HOT PROPERTY: Most expensive homes sold in 2019

31 Toowell Rd, O'Connell was one of the most expensive properties sold this year.

THE region’s biggest buyers have dropped many millions of dollars on the most luxurious homes and property around the region this year.

According to CoreLogic the biggest sale this year was 10 Boundary Rd, Beecher for $1.07 million in May. The 4.2ha of land includes a five-bedroom home, a stunning infinity pool and space for six cars.

Also passing the million-dollar mark was 2 Parksville Dr, New Auckland, selling for $1.04 million in July.

The extravagant four-­bedroom home could easily be mistaken for a luxury ­resort, located on three-­quarters of an acre surrounded by tropical gardens and a dream al fresco entertainment area.

Further south in Seventeen Seventy the highest sale went to 753 Captain Cook Dr at $1 million in October.

The three-bedroom home is located in a prime position at the edge of Seventeen Seventy boasting views well worth the price tag.

In unit sales a luxury penthouse in Gladstone Central took the crown.

Unit 502/35 Lord St sold for $810,000 in May.

The four-bedroom, top- floor apartment at The Aspex has uninterrupted views of Auckland Creek and the Gladstone Marina.

REIQ chair Alicia Williams said although Gladstone had endured challenging market conditions in the past few years, it was a good sign of confidence in the market that there were sales in the top end.

“For savvy purchasers, now is an ideal time to buy a luxury property,” she said.

“In some cases, properties in the higher end of the market can be purchased for less than replacement cost.

“This means it is more economical for someone to buy an established home with all the trimmings instead of buying land and building.”

She said lending conditions and stamp duty were all a big consideration for luxury property.

“We are expecting similar results in 2020 as clients look to upgrade their homes while selling in a similar market,” she said.

T op 10 sales

10 Boundary Road Beecher $1.07 million

2 Parksville Drive, New Auckland: $1.04 million

753 Captain Cook Drive Seventeen Seventy: $1 million

19 Beach Houses Estate Rd, Agnes Water: $895,000

2 Springs Road Agnes Water, QLD, 4677: $850,000

31 Toowell Rd, O’Connell: $820,000

6 Island Esplanade Boyne Island, $820,000

Unit 502/35 Lord Street, Gladstone Central: $810,000

5 Di Street, Tannum Sands: $750,000

6 Jillaroo Close, Benaraby: $750,000