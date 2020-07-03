HOT PROPERTY: Million dollar Gladstone mansion
A LUXURIOUS mansion has hit the Gladstone property market with a million dollar price tag to match.
Located in the prestigious Catalina Heights, 38 Dolphin Terrace is listed for $1,195,000.
According to the listing, the custom built four bedroom home offers a mix of unobstructed ocean and city views.
The house features a media/cinema room, a massive butler’s kitchen, four bedrooms and a study, a gym, solar power and ducted airconditioning.
With north facing alfresco entertaining area and an in-ground pool the house is perfect for any outdoor activities, be it a Sunday barbecue or social gathering.
To organise an inspection contact Bevan Rose or Aimee Jeffery at LJ Hooker.