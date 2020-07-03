Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRESTIGIOUS: Luxury property 38 Dolphin Terrace is for sale with a million dollar price tag.
PRESTIGIOUS: Luxury property 38 Dolphin Terrace is for sale with a million dollar price tag.
Property

HOT PROPERTY: Million dollar Gladstone mansion

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LUXURIOUS mansion has hit the Gladstone property market with a million dollar price tag to match.

Located in the prestigious Catalina Heights, 38 Dolphin Terrace is listed for $1,195,000.

Luxury property 38 Dolphin Terrace is located in the Catalina Heights area.
Luxury property 38 Dolphin Terrace is located in the Catalina Heights area.

According to the listing, the custom built four bedroom home offers a mix of unobstructed ocean and city views.

The property includes a home gym with a view.
The property includes a home gym with a view.

The house features a media/cinema room, a massive butler’s kitchen, four bedrooms and a study, a gym, solar power and ducted airconditioning.

The home has a massive butler’s kitchen.
The home has a massive butler’s kitchen.

With north facing alfresco entertaining area and an in-ground pool the house is perfect for any outdoor activities, be it a Sunday barbecue or social gathering.

38 Dolphin Terrace is on sale with a million dollar price tag.
38 Dolphin Terrace is on sale with a million dollar price tag.

To organise an inspection contact Bevan Rose or Aimee Jeffery at LJ Hooker.

catalina heights gladstone real estate luxury home million dollar homes
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two car crash in suburban street

        premium_icon Two car crash in suburban street

        News Emergency services attended the scene last night

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Death Knell: Final nail in Holden’s coffin

        premium_icon Death Knell: Final nail in Holden’s coffin

        News “I’ve loved being part of the Holden Dealer family,” Les Anderson.

        Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

        premium_icon Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

        Crime A man who stole 56 litres of fuel said he only had $20 which he needed to feed his...