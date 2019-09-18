HOT PROPERTY: Home buyers look to Boyne Tannum

GETTING away from colder climates is one of the main reasons that people buy homes in Boyne Island and Tannum Sands in spring, a local real estate agent says.

Ros Waters, broker and owner of REMAX Energy Boyne Island, said in her 14 years in the real estate business, September through to December was always the peak selling period.

“We’re seeing a lot of ­retirement-aged people or older people who have been driving up and down the coast in caravans moving to the area,” Ms Waters said.

“They find coming out of the cold season down south, it’s difficult to play lawn bowls and golf through the cold season, or because they’ve fallen in love (with the area) over the years.”

She said although retirees made up a large percentage of buyers, more young people and first home buyers were starting to look to Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

“Because rents are going up, a lot of people who have been renting are realising with interest rates low — it’s very evident the median house price has stabilised for the past six months — it’s a good time to buy now,” she said.

Ms Waters said new projects bringing jobs to the area were also attracting buyers.

“Quite a few projects have been approved or are on the horizon that are encouraging people to look to Gladstone for work,” she said.

“That’s a very positive sign there’s a lot more confidence in the region.”

She said Boyne Island and Tannum Sands tended to attract more owner-occupiers than investors looking for properties to rent.

Ms Waters expects house and rent prices around Boyne Tannum to slowly increase.