HOT PROPERTY: ‘Gateway to East Shores’ up for sale

A HOUSE which was described by an experienced Gladstone real estate agent as 'the gateway to East Shores' has been listed for sale.

Alicia Williams from Locations Estate Agents in Gladstone told The Observer 24 Auckland St, Gladstone Central was a fantastic buy given the current real estate market.

"The standout features are that it is in the Auckland Hills precinct, which is quite a popular area at the moment given the opening of Auckland House and East Shores 1B recently," Ms Williams said.

"There's a big push from people to live in that area, moving from the outer suburbs of town to be right in its centre."

Ms Williams said the house, listed for $649,000, possessed the character charm of yesteryear, but also some modern finishes which was "really nice".

"Access to the house has never been easier, with two-street access from both Lord Street and Auckland Street," she said.

"And of course it has that amazing view of the harbour and port."

Ms Williams said she believed the house, which contained four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three carports, was best suited to professional people or people who liked entertaining guests.

"But also those who have slightly older families," she said.

"Also those people who are looking for that indoor-outdoor lifestyle with East Shores on your doorstep.

"We find people that have a connection with the water, whether that be through work or recreational, will like a house such as 24 Auckland St."