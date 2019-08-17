HOT PROPERTY: Dare to dream with million dollar mansions

YOUR DREAM COME TRUE? Set in Beach Houses Estate, 31 Beach Houses Estate Rd is on the market.

YOUR DREAM COME TRUE? Set in Beach Houses Estate, 31 Beach Houses Estate Rd is on the market. Photography by Carl

FROM exclusive beachfront homes to established live-in businesses, there's plenty of luxury on offer in the top end of Gladstone's property market. Take a look at this snapshot of just some properties with price tags over $1 million.

31 Beach Houses Estate Rd

Inside the exclusive Beach Houses Estate near Agnes Water main beach, this seven-bedroom four-bathroom mansion has hit the market with a price tag of $1.69 million.

Architecturally designed and set over three levels, this home, known as Atlantis, has high ceilings and timber floors.

The lower level features an open plan lounge and dining area, which opens up to the in-ground pool and entertainment area.

33 Beach Houses Estate Rd

Agnes Water holiday house 33 Beach Houses Estate Rd is on the market. Tegan Annett

This home, known as Point Break, is also in the Beach Houses Estate and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and four carports.

Point Break is a popular holiday home in Agnes Water. It has an in-ground pool, a large outdoor entertainment area and a gaming room and bar.

PRD Nationwide Agnes Water is seeking offers.

47 Bloodwood Ave, South Agnes Water

The winner of Queensland's Home of the Year 2007, 47 Bloodwood Ave, Agnes Water, is on the market. Tegan Annett

The winner of Queensland's Home of the Year 2007 is on the market with agents seeking offers.

Known as Treetops, the home has an open-plan living, designed with the comfort of indoor and outdoor coastline entertaining in mind. The three-bedroom three-bathroom home has sweeping views of the ocean.

On August 2 it was listed with Ray White Agnes Water, without a price tag.

49544 Bruce Hwy, Calliope

Well-known arts hub Cedar Galleries is on the market and the possibilities are endless.

Set on 28 acres, there are already plenty of avenues to generate income from this property. It features an art and craft village, bush chapel and function space, purpose-built conferencing facilities, a registered cafe and outdoor laser tag facilities.

There's also seven alpacas (optional to stay with the property) and two homes.

Cedar Galleries is for sale for $1.35 million by PRD Nationwide Tannum Sands.

6 Cormorant Cl, South Gladstone

Custom-designed six-bedroom home 6 Cormorant Cl, South Gladstone, is for sale. Tegan Annett

This custom designed six-bedroom mansion is an internal whopping 672sq m.

Built by award-winning builder Craig Cleary Constructions, the home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Catalina Heights.

It has a huge chef's kitchen with Bosch appliances, two ovens, a gas cooktop, stone benchtops and a 4.5 metre island bench and breakfast bar.

There's also a gym and a custom-designed art room with 100-year-old recycled timber flooring, glass windows and sliding doors leading out to a private balcony with ocean views. This home is listed for offers above $1.4 million with LJ Hooker Gladstone.

8 Mallard Ct

This two-storey home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and views of the Gladstone Harbour.

The large formal lounge opens on to the front patio which overlooks the harbour. The kitchen and dining area open on to a large balcony overlooking the pool area.

It is on the market for $1.35 million by LJ Hooker Gladstone.