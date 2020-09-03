Menu
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Jay Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Hot property: Coast’s 30 sexiest real estate agents

Matty Holdsworth
Nadja Fleet
3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
The Sunshine Coast: home to hot weather, hot property and hot real estate agents.

But a national competition which named Australia's sexiest real estate agents has snubbed the Coast, with no local agents being included.

The competition, Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents, run on Instagram page (@australias_sexiest_agents), did not check out the Sunshine Coast.

So the Sunshine Coast Daily has come up with its own lighthearted hot property list.

It includes a veteran of the Australian Defence Force, a former professional ballerina, multiple award winners and gun surfing identities.

Let us know what you think. If there's anyone who was left off who catches your eye, comment below.

