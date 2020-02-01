Menu
Unit 14/8A Wyndham Ave, Boyne Island, Qld 4680
HOT PROPERTY: 25+ open homes this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Feb 2020 5:00 AM
In the market?

28 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

Described by the real estate agent as low maintenance living. This Boyne Island unit features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and swimming pool access.

 

$299,000

 

 

 

34 Bauhinia Street, Boyne Island, Qld 4680

 

This five bedroom, three bathroom property has a spacious floor plan has been cleverly designed to suit a range of buyers looking for integrated or separate living options for families.

 

$440,000

 

34 Bauhinia Street, Boyne Island, Qld 4680

 

10 Selwyn Close, Telina, Qld 4680

 

This low set brick home is snuggled against the hill side of the Toondoon Gardens with a back drop of native trees. This four bedroom, two bathroom property features an inground swimming pool and 9 x 9 shed.

 

$599,000

 

 

10 Selwyn Close, Telina, Qld 4680

 

