31 Atlantis Boulevard, Agnes Water is for sale for $1 million.
Property

HOT PROPERTY: $1m mansion promises ‘wow factor’

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A stunning Agnes Water home has hit the market promising “wow factor” for a cool $1 million.

The four-bedroom and three-bathroom house at 31 Atlantis Boulevard, Agnes Water features open plan living areas immersed in natural light and three metre high ceilings.

A retreat area includes an ensuite, reading room and a private balcony.

Outside is an alfresco dining area with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and hinterland.

The house has excellent water supply with tanks, town water and a free flowing bore.

The architect designed home is made from brick and timer and includes granite bench tops, a double garage and spacious decks.

The house is on the market now and listed for $1,090,000.

Gladstone Observer

