HOT PROPERTY: $1m mansion promises ‘wow factor’
A stunning Agnes Water home has hit the market promising “wow factor” for a cool $1 million.
The four-bedroom and three-bathroom house at 31 Atlantis Boulevard, Agnes Water features open plan living areas immersed in natural light and three metre high ceilings.
A retreat area includes an ensuite, reading room and a private balcony.
Outside is an alfresco dining area with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and hinterland.
The house has excellent water supply with tanks, town water and a free flowing bore.
The architect designed home is made from brick and timer and includes granite bench tops, a double garage and spacious decks.
The house is on the market now and listed for $1,090,000.
Read more:
CQ real estate ‘standout’ across country: report