Hot play from Gympie junior bowls players

Cody Bernard and Chloe Runge took out first place in a tournament which attracted teams from Bundaberg to Brisbane.

Cody Bernard and Chloe Runge took out first place in a tournament which attracted teams from Bundaberg to Brisbane. Arthur Gorrie

COMPETITORS came from as far as Bundaberg and Brisbane on Saturday for the Albert Bowls Club's Junior Tournament.

And the young players, from eight to 17, put on an excellent display of precision bowling, despite the sticky October heat in the lead up to heavy rain in the afternoon.Club president and Junior Organiser, Bob Hill was pleased with the outcome of the club's second junior tournament.

Harrison and Jackson Kemp, from Gayndah Arthur Gorrie

He was also pleased to hand out the $300 worth of prizes, donated by Gympie RSL Club.

Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard Arthur Gorrie

Big congratulations were in order for Cody Bernard, 14, who had just come second in the Under-18 section of the Pine Rivers Bowls Club's Pine Rivers Classic.

At the weekend, he and team mate Chloe Runge also managed to win the $150 first prize, $75 each.

Harrison and Jackson Kemp took second place (and $50 each), with Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard coming third and taking home $25 prize money each.