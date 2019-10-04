HOT HOT HOT: Long weekend forecast

BEACH WEATHER: This long weekend is expect to be hotter than average.

IT’S slip slop slap weather this long weekend as temperatures heat up above the October average.

Tomorrow is predicted to reach a top of 28C, Sunday 29C and up to 30C on Monday.

Weather-wise expect barely a cloud in the sky with a high UV index throughout the day.

It’s perfect weather for boaties as well this with winds between 10 to 15 knots in an east to north-easterly tomorrow, and about 10 knots in a south to south-easterly direction on Sunday and not much in way of swells.

BoM meteorologist Harry Clark said we can expect the hot weather to peak on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have a fairly warm air mass building across central parts of Australia,” Mr Clark said.

“During the weekend and early next week we’ll see a trough of low pressure move eastwards towards the coast.

“This time of year the sun is getting higher in the sky, the UV ratings are increasing so definitely slip slop slap.”

With the hot conditions ahead the fire ban for Gladstone has been extended until 11.55pm on Friday October 11.

All fire permits previously issued have been cancelled.