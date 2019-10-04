Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEACH WEATHER: This long weekend is expect to be hotter than average.
BEACH WEATHER: This long weekend is expect to be hotter than average.
Weather

HOT HOT HOT: Long weekend forecast

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S slip slop slap weather this long weekend as temperatures heat up above the October average.

Tomorrow is predicted to reach a top of 28C, Sunday 29C and up to 30C on Monday.

Weather-wise expect barely a cloud in the sky with a high UV index throughout the day.

It’s perfect weather for boaties as well this with winds between 10 to 15 knots in an east to north-easterly tomorrow, and about 10 knots in a south to south-easterly direction on Sunday and not much in way of swells.

BoM meteorologist Harry Clark said we can expect the hot weather to peak on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have a fairly warm air mass building across central parts of Australia,” Mr Clark said.

“During the weekend and early next week we’ll see a trough of low pressure move eastwards towards the coast.

“This time of year the sun is getting higher in the sky, the UV ratings are increasing so definitely slip slop slap.”

With the hot conditions ahead the fire ban for Gladstone has been extended until 11.55pm on Friday October 11.

All fire permits previously issued have been cancelled.

gladstone weather long weekend weather
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The key to running a successful cafe in Gladstone

    premium_icon The key to running a successful cafe in Gladstone

    News After 10 years, the owner said this is how to keep customers coming back.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Airport metres from the beach for sale

    premium_icon Airport metres from the beach for sale

    Property IT’S not every day a 40.47ha block of land with a landing strip just metres from...

    BREAKING: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits off CQ coast

    BREAKING: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits off CQ coast

    Breaking 3.3 magnitude earthquake was manually detected by Geoscience Australia...

    • 4th Oct 2019 1:57 PM