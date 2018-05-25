HOT CHOOK: Mt Larcom business boy's cheanies go viral

NO yolk! Chickens can now make a fashion statement this winter with a customised "cheanie".

Mt Larcom bussiness-boy Max Cosgrove has come up with an ingenious idea to keep chickens warm and stylishly cool at the same time: beanies for chickens or "cheanies" for short.

The 10-year-old kid-entrepreneur is selling "cheanies" for $5 a pop and coats for $15 if you want to complete the outfit.

With already 50 orders on the go, Max's grandmother and great aunt are busy knitting up the chicken costumes for sale.

This new chicken fashion in CQ is going viral

Max who runs Max's Chickens, makes his pocket money from breeding and selling chickens which started after he was given just two chickens.

Max's mum Belinda Cosgrove said Max posted the "cheanie" online last Friday but it's already attarcted over 12,000 comments and had more than 500,000 views.

With an order to chicken owners in Melbourne, Mrs Cosgrove said the "cheanies" have gone viral.

"Max and I made a little beanie to put on one of our chooks for a bit of fun," she said.

"We posted it to Facebook for a bit of a laugh and the next morning when Max checked it he was blown away by the response."

"Cheanies" for sale by 10-year-old Max Cosgrove. Belinda Cosgrove

Mrs Cosgrove said Max has also had a request for "cheanie" customised for a cockatoo.

"People who love chickens and birds will understand because they love taking care of them.

"The beanies and coats actually help the birds from losing feathers and malting.

"It's been really popular especially for battery hens."

Mrs Cosgrove said the family have stocked up on lots of wool.

"They come in all colours from hot pink to teal. Max has been going to his Nanna's house and asking her if she could help out with a few more after the first one took off online so well," she said.

"She doesn't have a chicken pattern to knot from but the cheanies are pretty stretchy and can fit on most chickens or birds."