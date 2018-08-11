HOT CHOOK: Bikinis for chickens a big hit at EKKA

HOT CHOOK: Chickini all the rage for chooks this summer

A YOUNG Mt Larcom farmer, famous for chicken fashion in the region, has made a stylish come back with the unique "chickini" - bikini's for chooks.

Max Cosgrove, 11 is at the Brisbane EKKA this week with the new apparel and said the bikinis were very popular.

Going at $15 a pop in a range of hot summer colours, Max is also donating $1 from every purchase to Breast Cancer Australia.

"For winter we had the beanies and the jumpers for the chooks so it was just a matter of asking myself what's good for summer?"

The kid-entrepreneur said his parents bought him a sewing machine two weeks ago and he has stopped sewing since.

"A lady down the road had to teach me how to use it because I really had no idea how to sew," Max said.

"I made 30 or 40 odd in two weeks to bring to the show. I've sold out completely now."

Max is also making 'roo ties' for roosters.

Max who runs Max's Chickens, makes his pocket money from breeding and selling chickens which started after he was given just two chickens.

But the bikinis are just for the EKKA, Max said he can post them them anywhere in Australia with free postage.

It's not all business for the primary school boy who said he was excited to attend his first EKKA.

"I'm having a lot of fun and I have jumped on a roller-coaster or two," Max said.

To get your chooks looking hot this summer in a bikini send Max a message on Facebook at Max's Chickens or pop in and meet the boy at the EKKA at Poultry Pavilion near the Mi Feed stall between 1pm and 2pm.