HOT AND STICKY: Respite from rain is on the way, BoM says

DESPITE easing flood warnings, Gladstone residents have been warned not to hang their washing on the line outside just yet.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported it is expecting a reprieve from last week's downfall from Tuesday afternoon onward.

While rainfall across Gladstone has not been heavy enough to trigger flood warnings within the region, a moderate flood warning for the Dawson River was still in place as of yesterday.

And as the onslaught of rainwater continues to pound the pavement, hope for a sunnier horizon is in short supply.

Gladstone experienced heavy periods of rain on Sunday February 25. Matt Taylor GLA250218WEAT

"It's going to stay reasonably unsettled through until Tuesday, BoM meteorologist Jonty Hall told The Observer.

"We've had locally heavy falls but nothing widespread or heavy enough to produce flood warnings in this regional area."

He said with the ongoing chance of showers and storms, humid conditions were expected.

"The days are going to feel pretty warm with generally northerly winds," he said.

Wind flow coming from the north typically feeds down from the tropics and the coral sea, bring with it a lot of moisture and inevitably causing the more humid conditions the region is currently experiencing.

BoM advised a respite from the big wet was expected during "the middle part of this week", with a subtle change arriving later on Tuesday.

"After that and the arrival of the south easterly winds we could still see a couple showers but it will generally be less humid," Mr Hall said.

Forecast:

Monday - Max 31 Min 25

Tuesday - Max 30 Min 25

Wednesday - Max 30, Min 24

Thursday - Max 30, Min 23

Friday - Max 30, Min 22

Saturday - Max 30, Min 22