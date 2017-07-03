Hot and sexy: Lingerie Model Search fired up for round 2

First heat of the Australian lingerie model search 2017 at the Young Australian hotel.

HEAT one of the International Lingerie Model Search held at the Young Australian on Saturday night may be over, but it's far from forgotten.

The night saw all the most beautiful women in Gladstone come together to compete in lacy lingerie and sexy little black dresses.

"The girls performed really well, it was definitely a big success," Angel Promotions general manager Leaonie Gleeson said.

"I've been to other competitions before, but none of them had the same vibe as this one.

"The crowd and the atmosphere were just exceptional."

Being the first of three heats, Ms Gleeson said she was surprised at the night's turnout.

"Saturday's was the smallest heat we'll have during the whole competition.

Like in heat one, heat two on Saturday July 8 will be hosted by Ben Norris.

"For heat two next Saturday there will be twice as many girls performing, so we're expecting that the whole venue will be packed," she said.

"More people are going to know about it now, the girls are going to get people's imagination going and it's all just going to get better and better.

"There's going to be some surprise events ... and the men in the audience will have a special category for them too."

The competition at the Young Australian on Auckland St is open to all, however, if attendees want to be close to the stage and ensure they don't miss out, VIP tables are available to purchase by calling 4972 1200.