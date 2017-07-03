24°
News

Hot and sexy: Lingerie Model Search fired up for round 2

Sarah Steger
| 3rd Jul 2017 4:30 AM
First heat of the Australian lingerie model search 2017 at the Young Australian hotel.
First heat of the Australian lingerie model search 2017 at the Young Australian hotel. Mike Richards GLA010617NITE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEAT one of the International Lingerie Model Search held at the Young Australian on Saturday night may be over, but it's far from forgotten.

The night saw all the most beautiful women in Gladstone come together to compete in lacy lingerie and sexy little black dresses.

"The girls performed really well, it was definitely a big success," Angel Promotions general manager Leaonie Gleeson said.

"I've been to other competitions before, but none of them had the same vibe as this one.

"The crowd and the atmosphere were just exceptional."

Being the first of three heats, Ms Gleeson said she was surprised at the night's turnout.

"Saturday's was the smallest heat we'll have during the whole competition.

Like in heat one, heat two on Saturday July 8 will be hosted by Ben Norris.

"For heat two next Saturday there will be twice as many girls performing, so we're expecting that the whole venue will be packed," she said.

"More people are going to know about it now, the girls are going to get people's imagination going and it's all just going to get better and better.

"There's going to be some surprise events ... and the men in the audience will have a special category for them too."

The competition at the Young Australian on Auckland St is open to all, however, if attendees want to be close to the stage and ensure they don't miss out, VIP tables are available to purchase by calling 4972 1200.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  angel promotions gladstone international lingerie model search young australian

450 JOBS: Workers needed for major LNG plant shut down

450 JOBS: Workers needed for major LNG plant shut down

An extra 450 workers are needed for the first major shut down at Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas plant later this year.

Hours of flaring: Gas giant applies for major change to own rules

FLARING UP: QGC wants to "remove limitation” on visible smoke from flaring.

QGC wants to "remove limitation” on visible smoke from flaring.

'Really lucky': Witness reveals moments before ute smashes into pole

Neighbours and people walking by witnessed as a blue ute crashed into a power pole and down an embankment on Harvey Road.

Witness reveals moments before Harvey Rd crash.

4WD smashes into power pole, rolls down ditch

A 4WD has crashed into a power pole on the corner of Harvey Rd and Carinya Dr

WATCH: A 4WD has crashed into a power pole in Clinton

Local Partners

80s blackout phone speeds up region's power outage

Gladstone local, Thelma Silver saves the day with her analogue blackout phone from 1983

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

JOBS: Adani recruiting to fill dozens of positions

JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen.

It's just the beginning, according to Adani.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

The Voice grand final: King Judah wins his crown

LAIDLEY singer voted Australia's favourite rising talent on reality singing show.

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

Australian comedian James Smith has defended Chris Rock.

Is Australia learning its lesson with comedy?

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

IT&#39;S QUAINT AND IN A PRIME LOCATION!

7 Cooloola Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

At the top of Cooloola Close off Lamington Drive, this home has something that will impress and that is the deck! It stretches across the full length of the home...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $319,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR DOOR STEP

14 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $280,000

What a location! With a Primary and a High school less than 100 metres at either end of this street, this is a great location and a solid family home. Sometimes...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $170,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

Modern Family Home Be the first!!

13 Kandel Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 672m2...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS - BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Looking to take advantage of the Queensland Governments...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

Developer's 31-home plans quashed, $2.3m block up for auction

A partially completed development at 33 Bradford Rd will go to auction next month.

Partially finished estate auctioned next month.

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!