Hostie’s horror accident on freak flight

Eden Garrity was pinned to the ground where her plan suddenly shot up 500 feet, causing her to break her ankle in seven places.

This airline worker might have had one of the worst trips ever.

While working on a flight from Cuba to Manchester, the attendant broke her ankle in seven places when she was pinned to the ground during a bout of extreme turbulence. To make matters worse, she wasn't able to get to a hospital until the plane landed seven hours later.

Eden Garrity was working for Thomas Cook airlines at the time, SWNS reports. While the airline was initially paying her in full during her recovery, the company has since collapsed, leaving Ms Garrity looking for a new job while she's still recovering.

On August 2, Ms Garrity was working on a flight from Cuba to Manchester when the plane suddenly hit a storm.

"It was absolutely terrifying, she told SWNS. "The plane shot up 500 feet within seconds. The force of the turbulence pinned me to the ground and forced me toward the floor. My feet were locked to the ground and my ankle just completely snapped. I didn't realise what had happened until I tried to take a step and I collapsed."

According to the news outlet, Ms Garrity broke her fibula in five places and her tibia in one. She also fractured the side of her foot and cracked her ankle bone.

"We hit a massive hailstorm. The pilot said to me afterwards that it turned black all around him," she explained. "It was by far the worst turbulence I have ever experienced as a crew member or a passenger."

While passengers cleared off some seats so she could lie down, Garrity was left dealing with the pain until the flight landed. Once she got to the hospital, she required surgery and had to wear a metal brace and was unable to walk for two months.

She may still require another surgery next year.

Thomas Cook suddenly collapsed in late September, leaving Ms Garrity unsure of her future.

In a statement obtained by SWNS, a spokesperson for the official receiver in charge of Thomas Cook's insolvency said, "Former employees who may have had insurance-related claims against Thomas Cook prior to liquidation will now be treated as unsecured creditors. To make a claim against the company in liquidation or against the insurance policy, former employees should contact the special managers."

