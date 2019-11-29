Host blacklisted over sex question

CAITLYN Jenner's 'partner' Sophia Hutchins has launched a furious attack on Piers Morgan for being "distasteful" about their relationship.

The 23-year-old accused him of asking "bulls**t questions" after going on Good Morning Britain to talk about Jenner'sUK I'm A Celebrity stint.

But Morgan kicked off by quizzing Hutchins on her sex life with 70-year-old Jenner, asking: "So, there's no hanky panky then?"

Hutchins laughed off the question and continued with the eight-minute grilling.

She went head-to-head with Piers.

But she appeared stunned when Morgan - referring to her potential trip to Australia - said: "Everyone should go Down Under at least once in their life."

Hutchins - who lives with Jenner - has never admitted to a romantic relationship between the pair, who are both transgender.

She has been showing support to her pal while she's on I'm A Celebrity by appearing on UK television this week.

The businesswoman told the show their relationship wasn't romantic because of the 47-year age gap.

But sharing a link to her followers today, Hutchins raged about Morgan and refused to ever be interviewed by him again.

She ranted: "Good Morning Britain, having Piers Morgan is your biggest mistake. What a joke of a journalist he is.

She later slammed the "insanely distasteful" questioning.

"What a pathetic line of questioning he had for me this morning. Totally not cool.

"I went on to support Caitlyn on I'm A Celebrity not deal with stupid bulls**t questions.

"Neither of us will ever do your show ever again. You have shown your true colours yet again.

"So disappointing."

Morgan responded in kind with a simple message to Hutchins:

Oh get over yourself.. https://t.co/XOjgAlYH9C — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 28, 2019

She was more open about their unique bond on UK chat show Loose Women the day before.

Describing their relationship, Hutchins said: "I would say that we are partners in every way, that's what I've said for a long time.

"We do business together, I still manage her career while running my own company.

"We have dogs together, we live together. Really, I think it comes down to that we are family at the end of the day. I think that's been a really special connection I don't think you find with a lot of people.

"We have such a big age difference, so there's not really a romantic sense to that relationship which I've said before as well.

"I would say it comes down to a really good partnership in business and when it comes to personal it really is family."

Jenner transitioned in 2015 and was said to be dating Hutchins three years later.

They've remained coy about their relationship status, despite living together with their dogs.

Aspiring model Hutchins - formerly known as Scott - transitioned when Jenner encouraged her to "establish her own identity".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.