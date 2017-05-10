Hospital's parking a concern with upgraded road

BIG PLANS: Gladstone Hospital, along with its car park is set for a major upgrade.

CAR parking at Gladstone Hospital has always been a problem, according to our deputy mayor.

So Cr Chris Trevor is determined to make sure the new car park is adequate.

Gladstone Regional Council received a report at their planning and development committee meeting on the upgrade for Gladstone Base Hospital.

Cr Trevor said everyone needed to be aware that it appeared stage two of the Port Access Rd would proceed.

"What we have to be very careful of in relation to the extension of the Gladstone Hospital, including the emergency department and the car park, is to make sure we take into account stage two (of the road) proceeding,” he said.

"The available land up there is quite restricted.

"What the Queensland Government needs to do is make sure we can build on that car park they intend to build, upwards, rather than sideways, because there may not be future available land for car parking.”

Cr Trevor said car parking had been an issue at the hospital since he was a child.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Gladstone-Banana executive director Jo Glover said construction of the new emergency department meant relocation of the current 106-space car park towards Park St.

"The car park will be replaced by the same number of spaces which are sufficient to service the emergency department, staff and visitors to the wards,” she said.

Ms Glover said the Port Rd Corridor had been factored into the design.

"There remains room, on-site, to develop further car parking capacity should demand increase in (the) future,” she said.