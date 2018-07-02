Hospital's ED ready to train specialists of the future

NEW CHALLENGE: Emergency Department acting nurse unit manager Melinda Simmons and clinical director Dr Dilip Kumar are excited they will soon train emergency medicine specialists.

NEW CHALLENGE: Emergency Department acting nurse unit manager Melinda Simmons and clinical director Dr Dilip Kumar are excited they will soon train emergency medicine specialists.

EMERGENCY specialists of the future will now receive training at Gladstone Hospital after it gained accreditation from the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.

Gladstone Emergency Department director Dilip Kumar said it was the result of a year's work by a large team, who were thrilled their efforts paid off.

Dr Kumar, who started his role at the Gladstone Hospital in October 2017, said one of his goals was for the department to be known for its training of specialists.

"This is a big step to help recruit and retain emergency doctors, not just for Gladstone, but for CQ Health," Dr Kumar said.

"This will lead to an overall improvement in care."

The next step is to recruit the first trainee, hopefully for the next training term that starts in August or the following one in February.

"The staff are quite excited, and I would like to thank all those who have assisted during this process," Dr Kumar said.

"Credit goes to all of them." he said.

Dr Kumar is confident he'll find the right trainee, given Gladstone Hospital has a good and wide variety of case mix, including trauma, pediatrics and toxicology, along with the routine presentations.

"Being a regional centre there's a fantastic opportunity for a more hands-on approach in ED for the doctors which is an invaluable experience," he said. "In bigger centres there's a lot more doctors and specialities competing for cases.

"Our trainees will have greater access to one-on-one specialist teaching, and we have a robust education program that's tailored to the college curriculum.

"And apart from that, more importantly, the work environment here is very friendly. Despite the increasing workload, we encourage our team to enjoy their work."

ACEM is the not-for-profit body responsible for training emergency physicians and advancement of emergency medicine professional standards here and in New Zealand.