Hospital will be brightened-up with paintings from Indonesia

NEW PERSPECTIVE: Gladstone Hospital Children's Ward nurse manager Deborah Spry and 1770 Art Show committee member Katherine Pritchard with the paintings made by Indonesian primary students.

TWO large paintings have made their way from a primary school in Indonesia to the Bundaberg Hospital.

The artworks were donated by members of the 1770 Art Show committee and painted by students at Anak Bangsa Cerdas, an Agnes Water State School sister school on Indonesian island Java.

1770 Art Show president David Allen said Anak Bangsa Cerdas's students had contributed to the show's Large School Canvas Project for the past five years, their work displayed alongside works from eight local schools.

"What we do is give a large canvas to schools within the 50km zone of Agnes Water and give them a theme to paint to,” Mr Allen said.

"We send the canvas to Indonesia, the kids at the school paint it and they send it back and we display it along with the eight local school's (art) in the foyer.”

He said the committee decided to donate Anak Bangsa Cerdas's 2017 and 2018 entries to Bundaberg Hospital because it was "a waste to have them sitting in storage” once the show was over.

"They're so bright and colourful we just thought with the kids in the hospital it'd definitely be the right place for them,” Mr Allen said.

"We have all these large canvases and nowhere to hang them so ... we decided it'd be fantastic if they could be hung in a children's ward.”

He said the paintings may be hung in the children's ward, or may be displayed in the attached parents room if the canvases are too difficult to sanitise to ward conditions.

Mr Allen said the ongoing 1770 Art Show's Large School Canvas Project was started in an effort to involve more local children with art.

"There's a definite lack of art classes in rural schools ... they're just so small that you can't have dedicated art teachers,” he said.

"By getting them to put something into the show we would then encourage them to visit the show so not only would they see their own artwork ... they'd also experience the art show.”

Entries for this year's 1770 Art Show are now open.

Visit 1770artshow.com for more.