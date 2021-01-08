Hospital staff brace for patient deluge

Frontline staff at Logan and Redland hospitals have expressed anger after being left out of the crucial lockdown decision.

Nurses and frontline medical staff at Logan and Redland hospitals have expressed anger and disappointment after being left out of the crucial decision to go into lockdown.

Hospital staff from Logan told Quest they were not told of the lockdown before arriving at work at 8am.

Many said they only heard of the strict new measures due to take effect tonight, after a public broadcast at 8am and after they had already arrived at work.

Nurses said they were concerned about the lack of information filtering through to frontline staff, who have been subjected to hundreds of angry patients arriving for treatment and others cancelling appointments.

Logan was at the forefront of a scare this week, when traces of COVID were found in sewage at Loganholme.

"The government needs to ensure that there are enough frontline staff to man this lockdown in hospitals before they make these announcements," said one Metro South nurse, who did not want to be named.

"This is how the lockdown in Victoria started and nurses there were told it would be for three days but it then turned into weeks."

"This will have a detrimental effect on all frontline medical staff working throughout Queensland Health."

Redland Hospital respiratory clinic.

Management at Logan and Redland Hospitals and other Metro South areas told staff to expect a massive increase in patient numbers in outpatient departments and emergency wards.

A number of key hospital areas were struggling to cope with the influx of patient inquiries after the lockdown was announced.

Metro South Hospital executives issued an email and bulletins to staff after 10am telling them to expect another "challenging" weekend.

"We will flex our workforce services to respond to the demands at hand as required."

Switchboards at all major Metro South hospitals were lighting up all morning with staff fielding calls about appointments and operations being cancelled and asking about where to get tested.

At present Logan Hospital's testing clinic is still operating at its usual times of 8am to 4.30pm seven days a week.

However, it is believed those times will be extended.

Appoints must be booked at the QML testing clinic at Slacks Creek.

