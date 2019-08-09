Hospital petition gains 1000 signatures in 24 hours
A PETITION for better hospital healthcare services has received more than 1000 signatures within its first 24 hours.
Gladstone Regional councillor Kahn Goodluck launched a petition to the State Government on Wednesday.
It comes amid concerns the Gladstone Hospital's service level could not cope with a population increase and residents already forced to travel to other hospitals for some moderate-to-high complex care.
The petition requests fast upgrades to the hospital including: a minimum of four operating theatres, more hospital beds, the incorporation of an Intensive Care Unit and any other necessary upgrades to generally increase the ability to deliver consistent level 4 services.
Cr Goodluck said the fast reaction highlighted how important the issue was for so many people.
"Our hospital is one of the critical pillars of our community," Cr Goodluck said.
A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said CQ Health's strategic vision Destination 2030: Great Care for Central Queenslanders set the target of developing Gladstone as a comprehensive general hospital by 2030.
The petition can be viewed and signed online here.