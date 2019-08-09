Hospital petition gains 1000 signatures in 24 hours

PETITION: A Gladstone councillor has launched a petition for better hospital health services in Gladstone.

PETITION: A Gladstone councillor has launched a petition for better hospital health services in Gladstone. Warren Lynam

A PETITION for better hospital healthcare services has received more than 1000 signatures within its first 24 hours.

Gladstone Regional councillor Kahn Goodluck launched a petition to the State Government on Wednesday.

It comes amid concerns the Gladstone Hospital's service level could not cope with a population increase and residents already forced to travel to other hospitals for some moderate-to-high complex care.

The petition requests fast upgrades to the hospital including: a minimum of four operating theatres, more hospital beds, the incorporation of an Intensive Care Unit and any other necessary upgrades to generally increase the ability to deliver consistent level 4 services.

Cr Goodluck said the fast reaction highlighted how important the issue was for so many people.

"Our hospital is one of the critical pillars of our community," Cr Goodluck said.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said CQ Health's strategic vision Destination 2030: Great Care for Central Queenslanders set the target of developing Gladstone as a comprehensive general hospital by 2030.

The petition can be viewed and signed online here.