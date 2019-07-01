Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

1st Jul 2019 6:54 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over a cigarette which escalated into a fight with a hospital security guard will have serious consequences for a 24-year-old man.

Police will allege that on June 21, a 24-year-old Grafton man was a patient at Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said an argument started over a cigarette, during which the 24-year-old grabbed a security guard by the shoulders and shoved him to the ground.

"He then punched a window, breaking the glass. He charged the door and forced his way out of hospital," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw the 24-year-old on Uralba Street.

"As police were leaving their vehicle, the 24-year-old pushed the door closed on a Leading Senior Constable's elbow and foot, then ran off."

The man was found an hour later and taken back to hospital.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August to face charges of intimidation, destroying property, assault and assault police.

assault lismore base hospital richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Thrilled' super-mum nominated for national award

    premium_icon 'Thrilled' super-mum nominated for national award

    News The Tannum Sands mum and business owner has been recognisedfor her hard work.

    • 1st Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Unexpected diagnosis sparks funds fight

    premium_icon Unexpected diagnosis sparks funds fight

    Health This is why it's important to help Chayse's family raise funds.

    A tee off to benefit the Calliope Historical Village

    premium_icon A tee off to benefit the Calliope Historical Village

    News 'The GEA's core goal is to support local business and industry'

    'Concerning': Man jailed for drunken drive to KFC

    premium_icon 'Concerning': Man jailed for drunken drive to KFC

    News The man had been drinking rum since 5am that day and had not slept