Hospital goes pink for boobs

GLADSTONE hospital has gone pink for a week to show their support for breast cancer research and awareness.

Yesterday hospital staff held a stall selling cupcakes and merchandise raising more than $1000.

Tash Cocker, Andrew Jarvis- acting director, Nicole Branch - director nursing, Sharon Graham and Sally Hayley - McGrath breast care nurse are raising money for the McGrath Foundation at the Gladstone Hospital.

The proceeds will go to Gladstone Breast Screen and the McGrath Foundation.

Theatre nurse Victoria Haratsis said the work both organisations did was “crucial”.

“Every second person has boobs and we need to look after them,” Mrs Haratsis said.

About 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85 with a 91 per cent chance of surviving at least five years.

Six-month old Aria Haratsis wearing some of the merchandise being sold at Gladstone Hospital to raise money for the McGrath Foundation

“Even if today just raises awareness for one woman to go in and book in for a mammogram then we’ve done our job,” Mrs Haratsis said.

This is the first year the hospital has run the store but they have plans to host one again next year.