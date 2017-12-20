Hospital delivers a Christmas gift

WELCOME: Ayla Watson was born to parents Jamie-Lee Johnston and Jack Watson on December 19 at Gladstone Base Hospital.

WELCOME: Ayla Watson was born to parents Jamie-Lee Johnston and Jack Watson on December 19 at Gladstone Base Hospital. Matt Taylor GLA201217MILE

A YOUNG Gladstone couple have introduced their first bundle of joy just in time for Christmas with the birth of their daughter, Ayla Watson.

Ayla was born at 11.36pm on December 19, at a weight of 3.63kg.

Mum Jamie-Lee Johnston and dad Jack Watson said they were looking forward to raising their daughter in Gladstone.

They also grew up in Gladstone.

The couple said they're looking forward to a quiet Christmas with family after Ayla's arrival just before the big day.

Jamie-Lee said that while not all extended family had met the new bub, those who had were smitten.

"They just love her,” she said.

"They're pretty happy.”

The young couple thanked the staff at Gladstone Hospital for their care, describing them as "very helpful.”