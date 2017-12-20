Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hospital delivers a Christmas gift

WELCOME: Ayla Watson was born to parents Jamie-Lee Johnston and Jack Watson on December 19 at Gladstone Base Hospital.
WELCOME: Ayla Watson was born to parents Jamie-Lee Johnston and Jack Watson on December 19 at Gladstone Base Hospital. Matt Taylor GLA201217MILE
Matt Taylor
by

A YOUNG Gladstone couple have introduced their first bundle of joy just in time for Christmas with the birth of their daughter, Ayla Watson.

Ayla was born at 11.36pm on December 19, at a weight of 3.63kg.

Mum Jamie-Lee Johnston and dad Jack Watson said they were looking forward to raising their daughter in Gladstone.

They also grew up in Gladstone.

The couple said they're looking forward to a quiet Christmas with family after Ayla's arrival just before the big day.

Jamie-Lee said that while not all extended family had met the new bub, those who had were smitten.

"They just love her,” she said.

"They're pretty happy.”

The young couple thanked the staff at Gladstone Hospital for their care, describing them as "very helpful.”

Topics:  babies community gladstone hospital milestone

Gladstone Observer
Name and Shame: 7 people on this week's Bloody Idiot list

Name and Shame: 7 people on this week's Bloody Idiot list

Seven drink drivers will be looking for a lift after losing their licence in Gladstone region this week

15,300 Gladstone homes to have nbn connection from April

Gladstone residents and businesses will progressively connect to the nbn from April

Construction has started to complete Gladstone's connection to nbn

Gladstone CBD ready for transformation after bumper year

The desired redevelopment of the entertainment precinct.

Council says results are being seen from their strategy

MAP: Where to see the best Christmas lights in Gladstone

CHRISTMAS MAGIC: A house on Joyner Close, Glen Eden, Christmas 2016.

See our full list of spots to take the family this December.

Local Partners