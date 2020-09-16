Hospital celebrates as doctors chosen for emergency specialists

Gladstone Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Dilip Kumar congratulates Dr Phyoe Pa Pa Aung, Dr Rachna Pagnis and Dr Alwin Selvaraj on being accepted into the ACEM training program.

Gladstone Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Dilip Kumar congratulates Dr Phyoe Pa Pa Aung, Dr Rachna Pagnis and Dr Alwin Selvaraj on being accepted into the ACEM training program.

THREE Gladstone Hospital doctors have been selected to become emergency specialists by the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher congratulated the principal house officers Dr Phyoe Pa Pa Aung, Dr Rachna Pagnis and Dr Alwin Selvaraj.

"Gladstone couldn't be prouder of our local health heroes, they've been hard at work in Gladstone Hospital's Emergency Department saving lives in incredibly difficult circumstances," Mr Butcher said.

"We're so grateful for their hard work keeping Gladstone safe and I know our community is excited to see them commence their training early next year."

Dr Selvaraj and Dr Pagnis, who are also husband and wife, said they were excited to launch the next phase of their medical career in Gladstone.

"We have had amazing support, firstly to gain general registration and now to continue in the ACEM training program," Dr Pagnis said.

"I appreciate the support and guidance we've received from the specialists here in Gladstone."

Dr Aung, who started in Gladstone ED as a resident medical officer, was also thankful for the positive learning environment.

"I just want to express my gratitude towards Gladstone ED for all the teaching and support I have received (both from doctors and nurses) since my resident rotations here in this ED."

Director of Medical Services Dr Dilip Kumar said it was an exciting development for Gladstone ED to be training future emergency medicine specialists.

"Patient safety and care is our first priority and this level of training has flow-on benefits for patients and staff," he said.

"It also makes Gladstone Hospital an attractive option for junior doctors, which will then contribute to improved recruitment and retention of medical staff in the future.

Dr Kumar said the program will enable Gladstone Hospital to partner with Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and Gold Coast University Hospital to offer reciprocal rotations.

"Our doctors will benefit from training in metropolitan areas, while we can offer extremely valuable experiences for their junior doctors in a regional hospital," he said.

Dr Kumar congratulated everyone involved in helping Gladstone ED secure the training accreditation.

"It has been a collaborative effort since 2017 and I would like to thank our current specialists and medical education team for fostering a supportive environment in the ED."