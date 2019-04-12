Hospital Auxiliary donates vital equipment

PATIENT care at Gladstone Hospital has been improved thanks to a generous donation of new equipment.

Two Welch Allyn Connex spot monitors worth over $7200 have recently been handed over by the Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary Association.

Honorary treasurer Jenny McLeod said the machines would be fitted with plaques acknowledging the donation.

"The auxiliary raises funds in the community to purchase equipment for the hospital and we're happy to present the monitors to Ward 1,” Ms McLeod said.

The devices are used to monitor patient vital signs including: blood pressure, body-mass index, temperature and pulse rate.

They are also often used to diagnose people with hypertension.

Data from the devices is sent via wireless connectivity across the ward and can be automatically placed in patient records.

In the past seven years the auxiliary has donated close to $170,000 worth of equipment to the hospital.

Next Wednesday the Auxiliary will hold its Annual Easter Fashion Parade and Cent Sale.

"Monies from this event will be spent towards purchasing a Sara Plus Advanced Standing and Raising Aid for rehabilitation purposes,” Ms McLeod said.

The machine is worth over $13,000.

Last month Ms McLeod told The Observer the rehabilitation aid would help patients who had knee, back and leg operations.

"Instead of having to have two or three nurses helping to lift a patient, one nurse can roll this device up to them - and it raises them up to standing position from a chair,” she said.

Patients undergoing rehabilitation can also walk with the aid.

At last year's event the Auxiliary raised $4500.

The event will be held from 9am at Gladstone Port Social Club, 34 Lord St.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, which includes the cost of a homemade morning tea.

They can be bought at Noni B and Priceline Pharmacy at Stockland Kin Kora or Gladstone Optical.