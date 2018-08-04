Horse show to put Gladstone onto the equestrian map

MOUNTING UP: Tinkerbelle, Julieanne Bryce, Magic, Liana Wynne, Mannie, Leanne Stein and Ginny are looking forward to the Gladstone Show 2018 Horse Section.

MOUNTING UP: Tinkerbelle, Julieanne Bryce, Magic, Liana Wynne, Mannie, Leanne Stein and Ginny are looking forward to the Gladstone Show 2018 Horse Section. Mike Richards GLA020818HRSE

SUNDAY'S horse show is hoping to put Gladstone on the nation's equestrian show map, with 264 categories and an international judge.

For the first time the horse section of the Gladstone Show will be held on a Sunday, giving competitors time to travel to the region, or prepare their horses or ponies on the days leading up to the event.

First-time organiser Liana Wynne said changing the day from Wednesday to Sunday would give the Gladstone Show 2018 Horse Section a huge boost.

"The horse show has always been held on the Wednesday, so the only people who could attend and compete were Gladstone people with the day off,” she said.

"Now with the horse event is attracting competitors from everywhere.”

She said some competitors from outside the region planned to stay in Gladstone from Friday until after the show.

Ms Wynne, the Central Queensland representative for Australian Miniature Horse Society, said she wanted to offer a range of categories to give people of all ages and horses of all shapes and sizes plenty of opportunities to compete.

"This is about showing the competitors of the CQ region and abroad what we really can hold and achieve in Gladstone and to put the city on the map as a really good destination for equestrian events,” she said.

She said they would have everything from a miniature program, to a performance program, hack classes and rider classes.

Julieanne Bryce, whose children compete with her horses, said the range of categories was a big drawcard. She said usually there was one or two categories for her children to enter, but it would take days to prepare the horses.

Competitors will be watched by a Melbourne judge, an international judge and a local judge with years of experience as a horse breeder. Entry for spectators is free and there will be food and drink available to buy. The show starts from 8am at the Gladstone Showgrounds arena.