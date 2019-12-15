Horse rises like a phoenix

Duan Phoenix leads the pack in Race 1 at the Family fun Day at Ferguson Park 14 December 2019

HORSE RACING : Christmas has come early for trainer Denis Schultz.

His horse Duan Phoenix beat the odds to take out Race 1 at the Family Fun Day races on Sunday.

Second and third place were That Will Do Me and Chermside Miss respectively.

Shultz said it was “great to be back in the winner’s circle” after a run of “bad luck”.

Duan Phoenix, ridden by Maurice Crawford, rose to the occasion despite the odds.

With a starting price of $21, they weren’t in his favour.

“His form was better than that,” Schultz said.

Duan Phoenix has returned to racing from an operation.

“I had him early as a two and three-year-old and we went pretty good,” Shultz said.

“Then he had an operation and I didn’t have him for a couple of starts.”

Duan Phoenix with trainer Denis Shultz after winning Race 1 at the Family fun Day at Ferguson Park 14 December 2019

Saturday's race was Duan Phoenix’s fourth start back under Schultz’ training.

“A few gear changes were needed,” he said.

“There were a few things I had to sort out.”

He said the horse had been looking good around the stables and in training.

“I told the other part owner that he’d go pretty good in the race,” he said.

The hot weather almost became too much for Duan Phoenix.

“He sweated up bad and got himself in a bit of a state,” Shultz said.

“But he got through that to run well.”

Schultz had another horse run in Race 5.

Aussie Tycoon crossed the line in 6th place.

Schultz said 2020 was looking to be a good year.

“I have a couple of nice two-year-olds getting broken in now so hopefully they measure up,” he said.

“They’ll start racing next year.”