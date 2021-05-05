Menu
The Warrnambool jumps carnival has suffered its first fatality after a fall during a steeplechase race on the second day.
Horses

Horse dies in jumps racing fall

by Gilbert Gardiner
5th May 2021 2:52 PM

Racing Victoria has confirmed Fulmineus, an 11-year-old gelding, could not be saved after a fall at Warrnambool on Wednesday.

The jumper fell in the back straight during the running of the Decron Dunroe Steeplechase.

The Shayne Fisher-trained horse was attended to immediately by the veterinarian.

His rider Ross O'Sullivan was uninjured in the fall.

RV has referred the incident to the Jumps Review Panel, with the post-mortem to be conducted at the University of Melbourne Veterinary Clinic.

"RV extends its condolences to the owners of Fulmineus, his trainer Shayne Fisher and his stable staff who cared for the horse and are saddened by their loss," a spokesperson said.

"RV will await the findings and any recommendations from the Jumps Review Panel before making further comment on today's incident."

A second horse, Ascot Red, who tossed the rider Clayton Douglas during the race, was cleared of any injuries.

Originally published as Horse dies in Warrnambool jumps fall

