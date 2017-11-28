Horse club mural a work of art

KIDS ON THE BLOCK: The mural in progress at the Gladstone Horse Performance Club.

KIDS ON THE BLOCK: The mural in progress at the Gladstone Horse Performance Club. Julia Bartrim

IT'S not every day you'll find artist Bob Gammage in a paddock at the back of Gladstone.

But he's in town to help the Gladstone Horse Performance Club produce a four-sided mural near their club house.

The mural was the brain-child of club secretary Sianne Blacklock who

saw potential in a nondescript toilet block at the clubhouse.

"I thought it was an opportunity to do something different," she said.

"You can see our block from Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

"People might start coming over this way and seeing what is actually over here."

The pony club has been there since the 1950s but, tucked away out of sight along a dirt track, not far from QAL, many residents are oblivious to its existence.

Ideas for the content of the mural were discussed at a community meeting which Mr Gammage attended.

The mural will feature horses that have died as well as an anvil (used by a farrier) which is a tribute to a past member of the club.

"It's in part a commemorative wall," said Ms Blacklock, noting that since last Saturday, when they painted the block white, the mural had come a long way and was starting to take shape.

The mural project was funded by a Gladstone Regional Arts Development Fund.

Councillor Cindi Bush, chair of the Gladstone RADF, visited the mural on last Monday, while children and adults painted, and said she was pleased that the RADF panel had chosen to support the work.

"It's not often you see a sporting facility embrace some artistic elements so that's why we liked it," Cr Bush said.

"These kids, they're

all involved in the pony

club, but it doesn't mean they can't be artistic as well."

Mr Gammage said he was motivated to participate in the project because it was for the community.