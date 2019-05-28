Menu
Ashleigh Dennis, Matilda, Cheyanne, Tracy Hoffman, Rebekah McDermott and Courtney Liddy.
Horses

Horse club is going from strength-to-strength

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th May 2019 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
HORSEMANSHIP: Calliope rider Courtney Liddy combined luck with skill to win the Jackpot Barrell Race at the Gladstone Horse Performance Club.

In the club's fifth monthly event of the year, Liddy completed the race in 18sec.

Great action
GHPC member Rebekah McDermott said the amount of competitors was a surprise.

"We had a great weekend and we were lucky to have numbers that we had because there were other horse events on as well," she said.

"We got some good times and there were also quite a few spectators."

McDermott said it's a big year and the next event will be on June 15.

"There will be more events in July, a Halloween event in October and then presentations in November," she said.

Memberships have risen since the start of the year and McDermott said there is even a waiting list for horses.

"It depends on the paddocks and we have close to 15 paddocks with about three horses per paddock," McDermott said.

"To get more paddocks depends on finances and the club is also run by volunteers."

The club is located at 137 Pony Club Road.

SAVE THE DATES

Barrel Racing

June 15

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 12

November 23 (finals and presentation day)

