Horse bolt through Sydney ends in tragedy

The horse was struck by a car, then a truck. Picture: Generic image

A horse has died after it was struck by multiple vehicles southwest of Sydney.

Police said a 35-year-old man was injured after the horse he was riding collided with a car on Stacey Street in Bankstown about 2.40pm on Monday.

“(The rider) was treated at the scene by paramedics for leg injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition,” police said in a statement.

It is believed the horse ran off after the first collision, police told NCA NewsWire.

A short time later, police were called to Canterbury Road – about 5km away – after reports that a horse had been hit by a truck.

The horse was critically injured and was humanely euthanised.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

