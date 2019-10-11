Horror week of traffic crashes

CRASH: Emergency services were called to two crashes recently.

IT was a horror week of crashes for Gladstone, beginning with a rollover in Foreshores where a 80-year-old died on Sunday.

A 72-year-old woman was seriously injured on Turkey Beach Rd, and a 55-year-old and a teenage boy were also treated for injuries.

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Moura Community Hospital with wrist injuries on Thursday after his bike caught fire in a crash on the Dawson Highway near Kianga Creek. The same day a semi-trailer carrying two monster trucks brought down traffic lights on Glenlyon St near the swimming pool at 3.10pm.

In Foreshores a car crossed the Bruce Highway into a ditch about 500m south of the Turkey Beach turn-off at 3.45pm. It was believed a male driver had a medical episode.

Yesterday a car crashed into a tree near Gladstone South State School on Toolooa St at 5.50am.

Gladstone police Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said it was a timely reminder for motorists.

“Each and every one of us are (sic) responsible for the safety of all road users and making safety your priority is vital,” Sen-Sgt Goodwin said.