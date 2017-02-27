Horror 'sun burn capital' revealed

THE Isaac region, based on Moranbah west of Rockhampton and Mackay in central Queensland, is the Sunshine State's sunburn hotspot.

Latest results from a Queensland Health survey reveal nearly 70% of Isaac residents were sunburnt at least once in 2015-16, followed by the local government areas of Whitsunday (63.3%) and Mackay (62.2%).

Noosa shire was Queensland's most sun-savvy region, with 46.6 per cent of residents admitting being sunburnt in 2015-16, beating the Fraser Coast (48.8 per cent) and Barcaldine (49.3 per cent).

The telephone survey of 24,516 adults found on average, 53.9% of the state was sunburnt in the past financial year, despite Queensland also holding the dubious title of the country's melanoma capital.

The Qld chief health officer's report also found about 500,000 children were sunburnt in the past year.