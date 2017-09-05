'Horror start to spring': Bororen carnage sparks desperate message

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a person to hospital who was involved in today's two-car crash near Bororen on the Bruce Hwy.

DEBRIS was strewn across the Bruce Hwy, and a mangled car lay on its side showing the aftermath of a serious head on collision at Bororen yesterday morning.

Police and the helicopter rescue service hope the accident sparks a wake up call to drivers by showing accidents can happen anywhere, any time.

Emergency services and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were alerted to the collision between a wagon and a Hilux just south of Bororen at about 7am.

A 29-year-old dad, driving with his partner and daughter, had to be cut free from the wreckage by emergency services and was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

HIGHWAY HORROR: A two-vehicle collision closed the Bruce Highway for two hours yesterday. It was the third accident in three days the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue attended. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Miriam Vale Police acting officer-in-charge, Sergeant Jayson Pepperdine said the crash, which happened on the 80km/h stretch of the highway, should send a strong message to drivers.

"It's a strange place for a crash to happen,” Sgt Pepperdine said.

"We have a brand new road, it's a straight stretch and a clear day.

"This is a timely reminder for all drivers to be vigilant any time of the day.

"It's a clear morning today and yet we still have a crash here.”

HWY CARNAGE: Two cars crashed in a head on collision near Bororen on the Bruce Hwy at 7am on September 5. Tegan Annett

Bororen residents chipped in where possible as their town turned into a carpark while the Bruce Hwy was closed for more than two hours.

A Bororen resident who lives close to where the two cars crashed said he heard the "bang” and rushed to the scene.

He stayed there for more than an hour directing traffic.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson, Kirsty Wooler said the Bororen crash was the third they were tasked to in three days.

Describing it as a "horror start to spring” she said it was unusually busy, given the average tasks from January to August was two accidents per month.

"To see three retrievals in three days is alarmingly high and quite concerning,” she said.

"When you're out on the road, watch for signs of fatigue and if you're feeling drowsy, lacking concentration or making mistakes, pull over for a break.”

While Sgt Pepperdine said it was too soon to tell what caused the crash, an investigation had been launched using "all investigative avenues”.