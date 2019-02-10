HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 20s to hospital after he was involved in a car accident on Red Rover Rd this afternoon.

IT WAS a horror weekend on Gladstone region roads with a motorcyclist killed and another motorist suffering life-threatening injuries in two separate crashes.

A 57-year-old Hervey Bay man died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Agnes Water on Friday night.

The Triumph motorcyclist collided head-on with a Holden Commodore travelling in the opposite direction about 8pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the motorcyclist could not be saved.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said officers remained at the scene until 5.45am Saturday morning.

Reports suggested the 20-year-old driving the Commodore was not physically injured in the crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver was not taken to hospital.

In another dreadful scene for emergency service workers, a four-wheel-drive had to be winched from a ditch and the young driver airlifted to hospital on Saturday.

Reports came in about 2pm of the serious crash involving a man in his early 20s near the Gladstone Airport.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 20s to hospital after he was involved in a car accident on Red Rover Rd this afternoon.

According to an RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue spokeswoman, the car was travelling along Red Rover Rd when it came off the road, rolled and "slammed” into a culvert.

The spokeswoman said the driver was initially treated at the scene of the crash, after he had to be cut from the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service workers.

She said the driver had to be stabilised on board the helicopter by an intensive care paramedic.

The driver was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with suspected head an abdominal injuries and a broken leg.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.