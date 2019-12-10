Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture via twitter
Picture via twitter
Offbeat

Horror as recipe confuses minced meat for Christmas 'mincemeat'

10th Dec 2019 9:44 AM | Updated: 9:51 AM

A Christmas tart recipe has gone viral after the baker made the mistake of confusing the seasonal tart stuffing "mincemeat" for minced meat.

Photos of the unusual apple and minced beef tart have been shared on social media, with some saying they are "utterly obsessed", while others called it "weird" and "gross".

Mincemeat contains fried fruits, alcoholic spirits and spices. Traditionally, it did contain meat, however this ingredient is uncommon in contemporary cooking.

"Two nations divided by a common language," one person joked.

"Oh. Oh no," another shocked man said.

Reader poll

You are -

View Results

"You can't name something mincemeat and then get high and mighty when we get it confused with minced meat," one person argued on Twitter.

"This looks like every other weird gross thing people eat in England," one person tweeted about the recipe.

Picture via Twitter
Picture via Twitter

Some actually thought the dish looked edible and even delicious, jumping to the defence of the baker who wrote the recipe.

"I mean, with the right seasoning, that could be pretty good. Beef or lamb can go nicely with apple in the right context," one man wrote.

But others heartily disagreed, saying the meaty Christmas pie wasn't "seasoned" properly and didn't contain enough spices to balance the flavours.

"Not when that context includes custard. Or brandy sauce," another said, disagreeing.

The recipe and images have now been removed from the website

More Stories

christmas mince mincemeat mince pie mistake recipe seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retiring teachers a class act for students

        Retiring teachers a class act for students

        Education COMPUTERS have long since replaced jelly pads at Tregeagle Public School, but a gadget will never replace retiring teachers Pat Byrne and Jill Brodie.

        Car found ‘well alight’ early this morning

        premium_icon Car found ‘well alight’ early this morning

        News Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze.

        Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        premium_icon Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        News Rural Firefighter volunteers need financial help to save people.

        Garage sale returns in time for Christmas

        premium_icon Garage sale returns in time for Christmas

        News Friends of Bindaree will host a special garage sale for all your Christmas shopping...