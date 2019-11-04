Menu
Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty
Horror diagnosis for luckless NRL star

by Phil Rothfield
4th Nov 2019 6:55 PM
X-rays have revealed Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth Kieran Foran requires a shoulder reconstruction and will be sidelined for a minimum six months.

However the veteran playmaker is refusing to even discuss retirement and is determined to make it back for the Bulldogs around May next year in the best case scenario.

He will undergo surgery on Thursday. Foran was hurt in a tackle on Great Britain front-rower James Graham in the Test match in New Zealand on Saturday.

The news is a shocking blow to the Bulldogs hopes next season.

Foran has averaged only 13 games per season over the last four years at the Parramatta Eels, the Warriors and the Bulldogs.

It is the same shoulder that required surgery in 2016.

