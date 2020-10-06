Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAGEDY: A 16-year-old boy has lost his life in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
TRAGEDY: A 16-year-old boy has lost his life in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

HORROR CRASH: Teenager killed in rollover near Dalby

Sam Turner
6th Oct 2020 8:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy was tragically killed in a horror rollover in Cecil Plains overnight.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 10.30pm on Monday, a car containing four people was travelling north on Dalby Cecil Plains Road, when it left the roadway and rolled several times.

Paramedics including critical care were called to the crash, but sadly the 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old teenage girl, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were transported to Dalby Hospital in stable conditions with neck, back and abdominal injuries.

A 19-year-old man who was a passenger declined transport to hospital.

Forensic Crash investigations are continuing.

dalby cecil plains rd editors picks fatal traffic crash cecil plains qps

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butcher to win - shorter odds than Winx

        Premium Content Butcher to win - shorter odds than Winx

        News A LEADING Australian bookmaker has the incumbent at an almost unbackable short quote.

        REVEALED: Six of the dumbest Gladdy crimes committed

        Premium Content REVEALED: Six of the dumbest Gladdy crimes committed

        News FROM a man who was caught three times pooing in public, to a woman breaching her...

        CQ Uni students paid third best in Australia

        Premium Content CQ Uni students paid third best in Australia

        News After three years working the average salary of CQ University graduates is...

        IN COURT: 62 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 62 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October...