Horror crash leaves dad-of-eight in coma, fighting for life

MUCH LOVED: Support has poured in for Coast dad and rugby league coach Dan Solomon, after a serious truck crash this week.

THE Solomon family has been left humbled by the weight of community support as father of eight Dan Solomon woke from a coma after a serious truck crash this week.

Mr Solomon had been at work, driving for Remondis on Tuesday morning when his truck rolled on the corner of Bli Bli Rd and School Rd just after 11am.

The grandfather suffered a serious head injury and was flown from the crash scene to hospital in Brisbane, where he was in a coma for two days.

His eldest daughter, Ashleigh Solomon, told the Daily her father had woken up on Thursday afternoon, after the swelling on his brain subsided.

"He's talking, he called mum last night," Ashleigh said.

"He's asking questions about what happened."

POWER LINES DOWN: Mr Solomon's truck rollover on Bli Bli Road closed the road in both directions for hours. John McCutcheon

The popular Kawana Dolphins Rugby League Club women's coach was understood to have suffered a broken leg and a shoulder injury, but Ashleigh said it was looking likely he would make a full recovery.

"We're just counting our blessings," she said.

Mr Solomon was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter after the crash, which was so severe it left a power pole snapped in half and cut power to more than 2300 homes.

"He's moving and talking and he's getting his character back," Ashleigh said.

"We have to come together as a family."

She said they'd feared the worst when they saw how serious the crash was, and had realised how lucky they were not to lose their dad when other patients had died in hospital over the past few days.

The rugby league community has flocked to support the family.

Kawana Dolphins secretary Bert Scholten said he'd been kept up until the early hours of Friday by offers of donations and assistance with a fundraiser for the family being held at the Dolphins' home ground this Saturday.

He said the support showed how much love there was for the Solomon family, who he said were pillars of the club who always lent a hand when needed.

Truck rollover, Bli Bli Rd: Video courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

"These types of families, they're gold in the rugby league community," he said.

"They don't expect it (the support). They're a bit blown away."

He said Mr Solomon had bonded the women's team "so quickly" and created a really close, tight-knit team which had kept spirits high at the club during what had been a tough start to the year for the men's A-Grade team.

"He's helping get the culture right," Mr Scholten said.

"It (support since the crash) shows what rugby league should be about."

LUCKY ESCAPE: Mr Solomon was lucky to survive the serious crash. John McCutcheon

A 100 Club will run at the Dolphins home ground at Kawana Sports Precinct on Saturday, as well as raffles and a possible signed jersey auction, with the action kicking off from 3.30pm.

Anyone who wished to donate or assist with the fundraising can contact Mr Scholten at kawanaseniors@gmail.com or through the club's Facebook page.

"We're just very grateful for the support," Ashleigh said.

"It's been really humbling."